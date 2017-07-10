AT&T invests nearly $20M in 3 years in USVI network

Wireless carrier AT&T has invested nearly $20 million in its U.S. Virgin Islands wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016, the company confirmed over the weekend.

These investments enhance a wide range of upgrades to reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders, the company added.

In 2016, AT&T completed dozens of wireless network upgrades in the USVI, including:

Added additional capacity to several cell sites on St. Thomas to enable the sites to handle more network traffic. The areas benefiting from the upgrades include Benner Hill, Red Hook, Heaven Sight, Pearson Gardens, and Crown Mountain; and,

Upgraded all AT&T cell sites in USVI with additional bandwidth to provide faster data speeds for customers.

“We’re investing to provide faster, more reliable, highly secure connectivity for our customers in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Ray Flores, vice president of AT&T Puerto Rico & USVI.

“These continued investments bring residents and businesses a host of new opportunities and help pave the path for 5G mobile services in the years ahead,” he said.

The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) recently chose AT&T to build a nationwide public safety broadband network.

The network will be dedicated to America’s police, firefighters, EMS personnel and other first responders when they need it.

Should USVI opt-in to the FirstNet network, AT&T will build upon its current and planned investments with a dedicated focus on the state’s first responders.

AT&T would expect to make a significant investment to upgrade and maintain the USVI’s FirstNet network over the next 25 years, bringing first responders the coverage, value and experience they expect, the carrier concluded.