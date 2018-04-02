Toyota issues recall of ’18 Prius C vehicles sold in P.R.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing notified the National Highway and Transportation Administration that is recalling certain 2018 Toyota Prius C vehicles sold in Puerto Rico.

The reason for the recall is that the front passenger air bag and recommended child occupant seating positions label may not have been attached during assembly.

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection,” the automaker told the federal agency.

Toyota will notify owners and will mail the removable labels to all known owners of the subject vehicles, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 15, 2018.

Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s number for this recall is J0L. Owners may also contact the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.