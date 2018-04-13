Italian biotech co. Copan will open $13M Aguadilla plant

Italian company Copan Industries Inc. — dedicated to biotechnology and health — will establish a new facility in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico with an investment of $13 million and a commitment to create a working platform that will generate up to 100 new jobs.

The announcement was made at La Fortaleza, when Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Copan’s arrival shows “that it is worth investing in our island. We remain on the path of economic recovery. Our thanks to Copan for believing in Puerto Rico and creating new specialized jobs.”

Copan Italia is dedicated to creating standardized universal collection and preservation of samples for bacteriology, virology, molecular biology systems and forensic and environmental sampling.

This company has succeeded in locking down its permits to start operations on the island, guided by the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co., government officials said.

Copan CEO Stafania Triva said “our company, guided by Puerto Rican professionals, has identified the potential of Puerto Rico’s regulated infrastructure, its knowledgeable workforce and diversity of leading professionals who, together with a system of government that promotes economic development, becomes the ideal place to reach our next stage of business development.”

“Our goal is to bring our high technology and quality products to be used worldwide and Puerto Rico becomes the perfect platform to help achieve this,” said Triva.

Economic Development and Commerce Department Secretary Manuel A. Laboy said “Copan Italia, for decades, has proven to be a solid family business that was internationalized and now has found in Puerto Rico an ideal place to continue expanding its operations and businesses with the certainty of having the talent and quality workforce they need to maintain the high place they occupy as makers of medical devices.”

“We’re pleased that Copan Italia has placed their trust in our workforce, creating much-needed opportunities for well-paid skilled jobs and to curb the brain drain,” Laboy said.

“We will continue to drive more international companies to establish their business operations in Puerto Rico, so that more professionals decide to stay on their island and together achieve our economic transformation,” he concluded.

Among the jobs that Copan Italia is expected to generate are: supervisors, engineers, scientists and administrative staff, warehouse and operational, which will be dedicated to manufacturing medical devices.