CBP launches new mobile app for prospective employees

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday the launch of CBP Jobs, a new mobile app for prospective agents and officers to track their progress through the hiring process.

CBP Jobs offers frontline applicants updates about the status of their application and provides important notifications about upcoming appointments and next steps, the agency said.

“CBP is focused on improving our recruiting and hiring processes, and we heard from prospective applicants that they would like regular communication during the application process,” said Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.

“With CBP Jobs, prospective employees will now have their hiring information at their fingertips and will stay connected with CBP through the entire process,” he said.

The CBP Jobs mobile app enables CBP Officer, Border Patrol Agent, Air Interdiction Agent, Marine Interdiction Agent, and Agricultural Specialist applicants who have already received a temporary job offer to view their status in the hiring process by downloading the free app on an Apple or Android device.

Future versions of the CBP Jobs app will enable applicants to self-schedule interviews, fitness tests, and other requirements to help speed up the application process.

“This new mobile app gives a reliable and convenient way for prospective applicants to stay informed and up-to-date on their hiring status,” said Linda Jacksta, assistant commissioner for CBP’s Office of Human Resources Management.

“Leveraging advancements in technology has the potential to be a game changer for CBP as we continue to transform our hiring processes,” she added

Beginning in 2015, CBP reengineered its entire pre-employment process by implementing more than 40 process improvements that collectively transformed its frontline staffing capability, the agency explained.

As part of this effort, CBP developed a new expedited hiring process that significantly reduced the time-to-hire for qualified applicants.

Based on a hiring hub model, the new process allows CBP to identify and remove unqualified applicants more quickly and prevent bottlenecks in later phases of the process.

The CBP Jobs app is the latest initiative designed to further improve a prospective applicant’s experience within CBP, the agency concluded.