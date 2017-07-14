Local co.’s lock down $5.4M in sales in NY trade mission

A delegation of 10 Puerto Rican companies locked down sales of $5.4 million during a trade mission to New York held June 27-30 coordinated by Puerto Rico Trade and Export.

“The results of this trade mission reflect the business opportunities there are for Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to venture into this important market, where they had meetings with businesspeople from New York,” said Puerto Rico Trade Executive Director Ricardo J. Llerandi.

“As part of the agenda, we included workshops to identify business opportunities for minority businesses and relevant market information for this city,” he said.

The Puerto Rico delegation comprised companies in the food and beverage, construction, assorted products, as well as in the engineering sectors. Participants were: Boricola; Olein Recovery Corp.; Rovira Foods Inc.; Invision Engineering Corp.; Grupo Dulce; Toledo & Co.; Puerto Rico Supplies; Destilería Coquí; Apiarios Caraballo; Coquito Sabroso; and Productos Gosen.

This event is part of the “Puerto Rico Emprende,” enterprise platform that seeks to promote more development opportunities for more local businesses so they can create jobs and be competitive locally and abroad.