Marco’s Pizza chain opens 900th store in Bayamón, P.R.

Marco’s Pizza franchise chain, with nearly 40 years in the U.S., has opened its 900th store in Puerto Rico and announced the opening of at least nine additional stores — aside from existing locations — for a total of 20 stores on the island by the end of 2018.

As part of the expansion plans, the chain is projecting the opening of a minimum of 50 restaurants in this market by 2021. The opening of existing stores represents an injection of $9 million to the local economy and the creation of 200 direct jobs, the executives said.

“Over the course of the past months, Puerto Rico has served as an example to the world in its will to overcome the devastation of Hurricane María and show incredible resiliency,” Marco’s Pizza President Tony Libardi said.

“In our case, within days of the devastation caused by María, five of the six stores we had at the time on the island began to operate despite the difficult challenges they were facing,” he said.

“This market merits investment because of the amazing spirit of its people to persevere under the toughest conditions. We’re certain of continued future growth of the Marco’s brand in Puerto Rico,” Libardi said.

Despite the economic conditions prevailing in Puerto Rico “the quality of the product has attracted a loyal clientele and piqued the interest of several local businesspersons in investing in a franchise,” said Carlos Budet, president of local Marco’s Pizza franchisee Frans Global.

“We have reached in three years our projected five-year goal, which is why we raised our projections. At Frans Global, we continue to bet on Puerto Rico because we are convinced of the high quality of our offer and great potential for this market,” said Budet.

The store, inaugurated in the Hato Tejas sector of Bayamόn, joins locations in Guaynabo, San Juan, Dorado, Ponce, Cabo Rojo, Arecibo, Añasco, Trujillo Alto Expressway.

Several locations around the island are being readied to have their Marco’s Pizza store in the following months, among them: Plaza Guaynabo, Hato Rey on Roosevelt Avenue, Vega Baja, Yauco Plaza, San Germán, Plaza Sultana in Mayagüez, Condado, Camuy, Sabana Grande and other areas that are currently under evaluation. Each store on average is 1,200 to 1,500 square feet.