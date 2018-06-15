TOTE Maritime donates $50K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico

TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico in its ongoing commitment to Puerto Rican youth recently presented a $50,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, Eduardo Pagán, general manager of TOTE Maritime confirmed.

The donation seeks to provide assistance and support to this entity that does “such an important and fundamental work in the lives of Puerto Rican youth,” he said.

“TOTE Maritime is proud to contribute to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, since this support allows them to continue providing educational and safe spaces to hundreds of Puerto Rican youth, who otherwise could be at risk. This support also affects the family circle of the young participants,” said Pagán, who also chairs the Board of Directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico we provide opportunities and tools for children and young people to develop to their full potential. The participants of our Youth of the Year Program represent the potential of our youth. Today we celebrate their achievements, but also their obstacles and challenges,” said Olga Ramos-Carrasquillo, president of BGCPR.

“Allies like TOTE Maritime make it possible for us to continue serving the youths and their families in our 13 clubs, from Mayagüez to Vieques,” she said.