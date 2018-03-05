Marketing and advertising firm Collaborative Corner is born

With the leadership of two industry veterans, José Antonio Martínez and Mayda Nazario, Collaborative Corner (CC) is born: a Strategic Communications Advisory firm focused on marketing and advertising headquartered in Hato Rey.

Collaborative Corner’s mission is to help businesses build better relationships with their marketing partners, freeing them up to focus on what is really important: driving business results, the executives said.

The firm’s services include: integrated marketing communications; marketing organization support, media counseling, compensation and media audits.

“Our business model its focused on the flexibility to work on short or long term assignments. What we mean is that if it is a short-term project, we offer the ‘one-size-fits-all,” said José Antonio Martínez, Collaborative Corner partner.

“On the other hand, if it is a long-term project, we outsource marketing support for companies with limited resources and time, managing relationships, defining and tracking KPI’s and collecting, summarizing and analyzing syndicated data, as well as reports from other business partners,” he said.

“We identified a market need in several companies that because of the economic crisis don’t have enough manpower with vast experience to fill all the tasks in marketing and strategic media analysis needed in their companies,” said Mayda Nazario, Collaborative Corner partner. “With Collaborative Corner we have a unique opportunity to fill that gap.”