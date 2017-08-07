SBTDC marks 20th anniversary in PR at Aug. 18 summit

The Small Business and Technology Development Center will hold the “Think Big & Grow Smarter Business Summit” on Aug. 18 at the Hotel Condado Plaza, to celebrate its trajectory and contribution to the island’s socio-economic development over the past 20 years, said Carmen Martí, executive director of the SBTDC.

The centers annually receive thousands of individuals who want to establish their business or transform their businesses, and are provided with resources and consultants to assist them during this process.

For 20 years the SBTDC’s have served more than 35,000 citizens and have managed to retain and/or create some 43,412 jobs. Business consultants have achieved $918 million in access to capital, a total increase of $669 million in sales and contracting with the federal government for local businesses.

“When this program began 20 years ago, many entrepreneurs came to our offices in search of advice to start their business and today I am pleased that they are so successful,” said Martí.

“It is important to publicize the trajectory and commitment of the centers with the island. With the ‘Think Big & Grow Smarter Business Summit’ we want to empower, train and highlight the stories of struggle and delivery of local entrepreneurs. Our purpose is to provide tools aimed at innovation in marketing and expansion of markets to increase the competitiveness of our companies,” said Martí.

The SBTDC’s are located at the Inter American University’s Arecibo, Caguas, Fajardo, Ponce, San Germán and San Juan campuses. To register for the summit, click HERE.