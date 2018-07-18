McConnell Valdés donates $60K to nonprofits doing hurricane recovery work

July 18, 2018 138

The McConnell Valdés Disaster Relief Fund, established by the namesake law firm after the passage of hurricanes Irma and María, awarded $60,000 in grants to seven nonprofit entities in Puerto Rico.

With contributions from McConnell Valdés, its attorneys, staff, and member firms from Lex Mundi, the world’s leading global network of independent law firms, the McConnell Valdés Disaster Relief Fund raised $90,750 — including the $60,000 awarded — to help families and communities in need.

The Fund invited 18 Puerto Rico-based nonprofit organizations, managing programs and initiatives in the health, education, environmental, and economic development sectors, to present proposals. Seven entities were awarded grants out of the 14 organizations that ultimately submitted proposals.

The grants were awarded to the following organizations: Centro Esperanza, Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, Corporación de Servicios de Salud y Medicina Avanzada (COSSMA), Incubadora Microempresas Bieke, Instituto Especial para el Desarrollo Integral del Individuo, la Familia y la Comunidad (IDIIFCO), Instituto Nueva Escuela, and Programa de Educación Comunal de Entrega y Servicio (P.E.C.E.S.).

“McConnell Valdés has always been committed to helping the nonprofit sector. After experiencing these truly devastating events, we needed to help the most vulnerable people in our communities,” said Arturo García-Solá, managing director of the law firm.

As part of the initiative to provide assistance, the firm’s attorneys and staff organized different events directly benefiting affected communities and families. The disaster relief efforts included the distribution of water, food, and basic household and personal hygiene articles to charitable organizations and families in various communities, such as Barrio Cucharillas in Cataño, Barrio Veguita in Jayuya and sectors Viví Arriba and Consejo in Utuado.

Other donations included the delivery of washing machines to the municipality of Toa Baja, a Thanksgiving lunch to the community of Cantera and the delivery of Christmas toys to over 70 children from affected communities, among others. Overall, more than 1,000 families received help from the Fund.

“We are honored to contribute to Puerto Rico’s ongoing recovery efforts and to help improve our people’s quality of life by supporting initiatives that help the long-term growth of those communities who need it most,” said García-Solá.