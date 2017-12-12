Knox Medical PR opens new medicinal cannabis clinic in San Juan

Knox Medical-Division PR recently celebrated the pre-opening of its first medical cannabis clinic on the island, hosting a group of local physicians to the event, CEO José J. Hidalgo confirmed.

“We’re proud to present our new facility to the island’s medical class. It features the highest standards of compliance, in addition to having a select group of customer service professionals to meet patient needs,” said Hidalgo.

Knox Medical is a national brand in medical cannabis that is committed to ensuring that patients can access quality medicines with scientific support and in a professional environment that emphasizes safety, quality and patient care, he said.

The new clinic is located on Roosevelt Ave. in San Juan. Knox Medical Puerto Rico was founded in 2016 in San Juan.