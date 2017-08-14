Medicinal cannabis dispensary opens in Levittown

Patients with pain and debilitating conditions in the Levittown area will have a place to purchase medical cannabis products when the Yes I Cann boutique dispensary opens today.

“We have more than 20 years of experience in the health industry given that before we established this store, we had a medical equipment distribution company where we attended patients all over the island,” said Edna Díaz, who is co-owner of Yes I Cann, along with her husband Benjamín Jorge.

Díaz, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the United Retailers Association (known as CUD in Spanish,) is one of the pioneers in establishing a medical cannabis dispensary.

Diaz said they will have a wide range of products available from different harvests and manufacturers, which allows patients to improve their health and quality of life, among them products certified by the “Clean Green” organization, the main accreditant of organic cannabis in the United States and the Caribbean.

Yes I Cann is located on the Del Valle Avenue, Levittown, next to Parador Campomar.