Medtronic, Triple S invest $500K to open 1st in-house Salus clinic in P.R.

Medical device manufacturer Medtronic, in partnership with health insurance provider Triple-S and Salus, inaugurated the first non-occupational health clinic at the plant’s Juncos campus, to serve employees and their families.

The clinic represents a combined investment of $500,000 and has the capacity to serve a population of 5,000, combining Medtronic’s population in Juncos and Humacao, company officials said.

Salus@work is a pilot program that provides access to laboratory services, specialists and telemedicine to employees and their dependents who are covered by Medtronic’s health plan.

“For Medtronic, the well-being of our employees is the top priority, and with this pilot project, we not only innovate beyond traditional occupational medicine services in a manufacturing environment, but also provide easy and direct access to health services,” said Félix Negrón, vice president of operations for Medtronic in Puerto Rico.

“Salus@work allows us to be pioneers by offering our employees and their dependents comprehensive health services focused on prevention and management of chronic conditions,” he said, adding the services will be free to employees covered by Medtronic’s health plan.

Denise King, vice president of Medtronic’s Americas Benefits Center of Expertise and Total Rewards Operations, was on hand for the clinic’s inauguration last week, and said,”our work at Medtronic focuses on improving lives every day. We continue to fulfill our mission by investing in the growth, development and well-being of our employees and by offering them the best work experience.”

The initiative includes primary care services for employees and their dependents and offers preventive care, treatment for conditions such as allergies, colds, sinusitis, throat infections and the management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, obesity and high blood pressure. The clinic meets the highest quality standards and state and federal privacy and confidentiality regulations regarding health information.

“For Triple-S Salud, the opening of Salus@work at Medtronic is the result of the search for innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers,” said Madeline Hernández-Urquiza, president of Triple-S Salud.

“Salus@work was developed by our affiliate Salus so that companies have more accessible and cost effective alternatives to offer comprehensive health services to their employees in their facilities, thus complementing the benefits offered by their health plan,” she said.

Under the Salus@work model, Salus is responsible for the on-site clinic’s operation and the clinical team, which includes doctors and nurses, said Salus President Luis Martínez.

“Salus@work offers a turnkey solution with the tools to address the health of employees, from cold symptoms to the management of conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. We’re honored to have this opportunity to care for Medtronic employees,” he said.