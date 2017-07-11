Mennonite Health buys Episcopal San Lucas Hospital

Following a period of much analysis and evaluation, the Mennonite Health System reached an agreement with the Episcopal San Lucas Health System to purchase the assets and operation of the Episcopal San Lucas Hospital in Guayama, effective Aug. 31.

The financial terms of the transaction were nod disclosed Monday, but should be available publicly in about two weeks, after the deal closes, a hospital source said.

As part of the transaction, the Mennonite System will retain the 450 employees working at San Lucas, joining Menonnite’s 3,250 employees.

“The sale of the Episcopal San Lucas Hospital in Guayama to the Mennonite Health System takes place within a framework of respect and admiration, and mainly due to the situation Puerto Rico’s health services industry is facing,” said Julio Colón, CEO of the Episcopal San Lucas System.

“Given these challenges and after much analysis, the management of the health Episcopal San Lucas Health System believes this is the best alternative to ensure the continuity of the operation and future development of the San Lucas Hospital in Guayama,” he said.

Pedro L. Meléndez-Rosario, executive director of the Mennonite Health System said the acquisition responds to the company’s growth plans, the regionalization of the government’s health program, and the institutional goal to provide health services that are coordinated and integrated into the community.

“Our commitment, along with our employees, medical faculty, volunteers and community in general is to ensure continuity of services that so far have been excellently provided by professionals at the San Lucas Episcopal Hospital in Guayama,” Meléndez-Rosario said.

“With this acquisition and the agreed commitments, both the Episcopal San Lucas Health System and the Mennonite Health System guarantee the continuity of the mission under which both institutions are governed; provide quality, cost-efficient and accessible health services to the whole community, promoting Christian principles through a compassionate, competent and committed staff.”