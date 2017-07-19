INVID wins ’17 ‘Microsoft Country Partner of the Year’

Internet Vision Development, LLC, a software development company that specializes in the design and implementation of engaging and functional solutions that improve processes and collaboration, announced Tuesday it has won the 2017 “Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award” for Puerto Rico.

INVID was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology, the company said of the award presented during Microsoft INSPIRE, the annual Microsoft Partner Conference held last week in Washington, DC.

“We’re extremely grateful for the recognition of our company’s commitment to Microsoft. We’re also motivated to continue producing quality Software that supports companies to facilitate their business processes,” said Alberto Lugo, president of INVID.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. INVID was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in Puerto Rico.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honor partners at the country level that have demonstrated business excellence in delivering Microsoft solutions to multiple customers over the past year. This award recognizes INVID as succeeding in effective engagement with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction, and winning new customers.

INVID won the award with its “Sharestacks” solution, a series of modules developed for SharePoint that simplify the implementation of intranets and help automate different processes.