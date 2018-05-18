FEMA extends USACE mission to provide power restoration to P.R.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the extension of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission assignment for emergency power restoration in Puerto Rico.

FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer Mike Byrne said the extension will allow for the lease, generation and maintenance of all three mega generators until the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority completes its purchase of these generators.

Additionally, this assistance includes continuing the support for more than 700 generators that are in use throughout Puerto Rico and it includes the extension of USACE’s logistics and materials management capability until PREPA can effectively manage the volume of emergency restoration materials.

This approval is at the government of Puerto Rico’s April 29 request to extend the mission assignment to ensure power and back-up power generation of critical facilities and infrastructure locations.

And, at the direction provided by the PREPA CEO and the Energy Unified Command Group, as of May 18, USACE will no longer provide line restoration work for PREPA.

PREPA will oversee their contractors and the remaining work in grid restoration.