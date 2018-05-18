Mitsubishi receives award for Eclipse Cross model

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has received the “Good Design” award from The Chicago Athenaeum, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Caribbean Inc. announced.

The “Good Design” awards are the oldest and the most prestigious Global Awards Program for excellence and innovation in design. Organized by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, they are intended to raise awareness about contemporary design and to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross introduces new design advances, in a crossover that stands out for its technology and safety in its category. The newest member of the Mitsubishi family features a “Dynamic Shield” front design concept, with a protective shield shape visually formed by the black central area and chrome accents. The rear design is distinguished by the almost cubist style created around the rear lights mounted along at high altitude and a rear window divided horizontally.

“This model, Eclipse Cross, is the first new car that carries our robust and ingenious design philosophy and for us it is a joy to know that they recognize our work and it is one more indicator that proves the innovative product that is the Eclipse Cross,” said Shintaro Hirano, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Caribbean Inc.

“For this consumer who is looking for style, technology, safety, comfort and having all the attributes of an SUV, Eclipse Cross is the perfect alternative when it comes to making a new vehicle investment,” he said.

Like the Mitsubishi product line, Eclipse Cross has fuel economy, horsepower, technology for safety and the comfort of all its passengers.