T-Mobile marks decade of support for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Accompanied by Olympic medalist hurdler Javier Culson and a large group of employees, wireless carrier T-Mobile once again demonstrated its support as a presenter of Race for the Cure, Susan G. Komen’s most important fundraiser in Puerto Rico.

Susan G. Komen is dedicated to funding health care programs and supporting breast cancer programs. Thousands of people signed up and participated in the 5K race held around the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in Hato Rey. This is the 10th year in which the company serves as the event’s main sponsor.

In addition to sharing and taking pictures with the audience, Culson was responsible for the starting shot of the race and was accompanied by Margarita López, a breast cancer survivor, at this important moment.

“It is a privilege for us at T-Mobile to be part of this initiative that celebrates a decade of support. The relationship with Susan G. Komen and the for the Cure event continues to grow and is one of the most anticipated events for our customers and employees,” said Frances J. Rodríguez, public relations manager at T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“It gives us an opportunity for solidarity and commitment, as well as creating an education platform on early detection. We won’t stop with our support for the cause,” she said.

During the activity, the participants visited the area installed by T-Mobile located in the Coliseo’s plaza, where they signed the traditional mural of ‘In Honor Of/In Memory Of’ to express their love and support to patients and survivors.

T-Mobile Puerto Rico provides communication to all personnel of Susan G. Komen in Puerto Rico, for the event’s operation and registration, using tablets, smartphones and hotspots.