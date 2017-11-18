Tres Monjitas starts selling bottled water in PR

Consumers in Puerto Rico will have more opportunities to purchase bottled water locally, after Vaquería Tres Monjitas got the go-ahead from the Department of Health to process and bottle water under the “Hydris” brand.

Tres Monjitas executives confirmed the product is already commercially available in 120 ounce-containers and 8-ounce pouches.

“Given the need and high demand for bottled water that has emerged after Hurricane Mar´â through Puerto Rico, we took on the task of acquiring the equipment and apply for the license required to offer more options to consumers,” said Orlando González, general manager Vaqueria Tres Monjitas.

“With an investment of more than $100,000, we acquired the ozonation machine we needed to complete the project quickly and we are already processing and packaging Hydris water entirely at our plant in Hato Rey,” González said.

Hydris water goes through three processes — ozonation, activated charcoal filtration and purification with ultraviolet rays — before bottling to ensure greater purity and product quality.

Initially, the water will be available at Selectos, Econo, Fam Coop, Hatillo Kash & Karry, Supermarket Napo Vélez, Supermarket Mi Gente, and the Tres Monjitas store, among others, and it’s expected that distribution will continue to increase in coming days.

As part of the launch, the company has pledged to donate 3 percent of product sales to the Children’s Hospital, up to $50,000, to support the their work for the health of children and youth with physical and mental disabilities.