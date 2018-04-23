MPOWERD Inc. has deployed 80K+ solar lights in P.R. post-María

April 23, 2018

In an effort to bring light to those still in need, MPOWERD Inc. has deployed over 80,000 solar Luci lights in Puerto Rico, in the first six months after Hurricane María struck.

MPOWERD created an inflatable solar light called Luci, with the goal of making an affordable, clean energy product that people can use in any situation, company CEO, Seungah Jeong, and Co-founder, John Salzinger said.

The executives visited the island in mid-March to connect with their on-the-ground partners who are distributing Luci lights to the hardest hit areas.

“There continue to be brownouts almost every day, even in San Juan. Imagine trying to re-establish your business without electricity,” Salzinger said.

“Further out in the more rural region of Ciales, we met a 13-year-old boy who charges his Luci every day before school so that he and his mother can have light each night in the one room of their home that still stands,” he said.

“Our company offers both immediate and longer-term relief by providing reliable, waterproof, and durable inflatable solar lights to individuals and families in need,” said Jeong.

“MPOWERD joined forces with incredible partners like All Hands, All Hearts — an organization focused on a smart response strategy to help speed up recovery after natural disasters. Together with our partners, we can help build resilience while preparing communities in Puerto Rico for future events,” Jeong said.

MPOWERD has worked with other NGO’s in Puerto Rico, namely: Rock Steady for Life, Oxfam International, The Humane Society, International Medical Corps, and C+Feel=Hope.