3 nonprofits split $398K donation from United for PR

Boys and Girls Club de Puerto Rico, Fundación de Esclerosis Múltiples de Puerto Rico, Inc., and Humanitarian Assistance Cooperative Housing Foundation will split close to $398,000 from United for Puerto Rico, a private nonprofit organization established after Hurricane Irma to fundraise for devastated island communities.

With more than 45 years of service in the island, Boys and Girls Club de Puerto Rico, will receive $225,000 to provide disaster relief services to communities of more than 44 municipalities through the distribution of non-perishable goods, and the preparation and distribution of hot meals.

The organization will be evaluating the immediate needs of these populations to assist in the application process of available federal programs.

Fundación de Esclerosis Múltiples de Puerto Rico, Inc. has been granted $43,100 to assist approximately 348 patients that have lost everything due to Hurricanes Irma and María. The organization will provide basic needs goods and transportation to doctors’ appointments to guarantee proper health care.

The foundation’s main objective is to educate about this debilitating disease and promote the wellbeing of patients, caretakers and their families, according to a description of the nonprofit

Finally, Humanitarian Assistance Cooperative Housing Foundation has been granted $99,844 to provide an immediate solution to approximately 200 damaged homes in the Caimito community, by distributing zinc roof or tarp repair kits.

United for Puerto Rico recently named Mariely Rivera as its executive director, responsible for leading the coordination of governance processes, decision-making and identification of projects aligned to the United for Puerto Rico mission.

As the main link between the community, the government and the private sector, she will ensure the transparency of all the processes related to the granting of donations, so that they comply with the ethical and transcendental aspects of the organization’s operation.

At the same time, she will serve as a link between United for Puerto Rico and its social allies, said United for Puerto Rico Chairman Aurelio Alemán.

For more information about United for Puerto Rico visit www.unidosporpuertorico.com. Donations can be made by PayPal; ATH Móvil dialing (787) 552-9141; ATH Móvil Business using pATH UnidosPorPuertoRico; wire transfer to Unidos por Puerto Rico/United for Puerto Rico, Account Number: 0108501910 at FirstBank Puerto Rico, Routing Number: 221571473, SWIFT:FBPRPRSJ.

United for Puerto Rico is accepting proposals for consideration at: www.unidosporpuertorico.com. The Board will evaluate and approve petitions on a weekly basis.