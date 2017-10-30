Sacred Heart U. offers free online courses to PR students

Sacred Heart University in Santurce, in partnership with the Faculty Resource Network, New York University (NYU) and the University of Cincinnati, has developed an online program, free of charge, for university students who were affected by Hurricane María.

Students can take university courses, with a value of three (3) credits, taught by volunteer professors from recognized universities in the United States and Puerto Rico, university officials said.

“Sagrado Online is a solidarity initiative with the students of Puerto Rico. As we have done with the Sagrado Contigo project, where we offer help with articles of basic need, psychological and spiritual help to our students and communities, we will also give support in the academic area,” said Gilberto J. Marxuach Torrós, president of Sacred Heart University.

“We trust that this project will allow many young people to resume their studies and continue with their educational goal,” he said.

Classes begin on Nov. 4 and will be offered in Spanish by 22 Puerto Rican and Latin American professors from different renowned universities such as: Harvard University, NYU, Loyola University, Wesleyan University, among others. The teachers are donating their time for this project.

There are about 20 available courses of various subjects, which will last for six weeks. They will be offered in video-classroom mode through the Zoom platform where the student will be allowed to have a complete interaction with the teacher. People who do not have access to the internet at the time of class will be able to access the recorded courses once they are connected.

Sagrado Corazón students will automatically receive college credits for each approved course. Students from other universities will receive an official credit transcript that they can present at their respective institutions. The validation is up to each institution.

Those interested can already register through the page www.sagrado.online or write to online@sagrado.edu for more information.