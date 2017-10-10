SJ Marriott open, operational following Hurricane María

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in the Condado sector of San Juan is “open and operating regularly,” property General Manager José González-Espinosa said Monday.

The Stellaris Casino will open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. as long as the government-imposed curfew is in place, he added.

The beachfront property is at full capacity, while businesses on premises — Gelato & Co. and La Vista Beachside Grill — are also open to the public.

“Fortunately the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is already operating on a regular basis. La Vista Beachside Grill, the Red Coral Lounge, La Panadería, Gelato & Co. and the Stellaris Casino are now open on their regular schedule,” he said.

“We are committed to our community and to Puerto Rico’s recovery. We have led efforts such as the ‘Community Center’ and ‘Condado Clean Up’ and plan to continue working on initiatives that contribute to the well being of the community that supports us,” he said.

The hotel will be offering pool and beach passes to allow the general public to use the resort’s amenities, including the pool, free wi-fi and the casino. These passes, which cost $59 and $79, depending on the package, are only available to Puerto Rico residents.