Oriental launches new online payments service, ‘Mis Pagos’

Oriental announced the launch of its new online service, “Mis Pagos,” through which customers will be able to make payments to loans and credit lines through the bank’s website with a checking or savings account, or credit or debit card from any financial institution.

“With this tool we offer our customers an additional option so they can make their payments easily, from wherever they are,” said Felix Silva, Oriental’s senior vice president of Operations of Individual Banking and Collections.

“This way they can save a visit to the branch to pay their loan, whether auto, personal, mortgage or commercial. Oriental knows that our customers are looking for solutions to save time and we’re betting on technology to meet that need,” he said.

To use the new online service, the customer must enter through www.orientalbank.com, then go to “Mis Cuentas” and then “Mis Pagos.” On the platform, they will be able to make payments and edit options for scheduled payments.

It also allows customers to view information on loans and credit lines, recurring transactions and transactions history through the platform.

Payments made before 4:30 p.m. are considered received on the same day. When making a payment, the customer will receive a confirmation email.