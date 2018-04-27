Oriental hosts leadership program for P.R. college students

For the third year in a row, Oriental partnered with Enactus Puerto Rico to offer the nonprofit’s leadership program for local college students.

The program aims to give young people tools and experiences to help them in their personal and professional development. This year, students obtained a Certificate in Corporate and Entrepreneurial Leadership from the Ana G. Méndez University System.

“For us in Oriental, it is important to support initiatives that help in the professional development of young university students. We contribute in these workshops and give them the tools they need to set goals and achieve to become leaders who work on behalf of the welfare of communities and Puerto Rico,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Marketing and Public Relations at Oriental.

The program consisted of four sessions and involved 47 students from across the island. Among the workshops offered, participants were able to learn their passion and purpose in life, develop a plan of action for intentional growth, know the best practices of leadership and influence differentiate a leader from a follower and a manager, and apply the transformational leadership in a case study.

They also learned strategies on how to win people over, how to develop relations and build healthy relationships and learn to be a unique and necessary resource. Similarly, they learned how to solve problems creatively, apply the steps for decision-making and problem solving.