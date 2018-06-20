Oriental Bank slashes wait times by half at its branches

OFG Bancorp’s Oriental has significantly reduced wait times in its bank branches and increased the speed of customer service over the last year with the help of BookingBug, a platform that offers appointment scheduling, queuing and event capabilities.

As a result of employing BookingBug, Oriental customers can use the bank’s online site or mobile app to make appointments at the time and branch of their choice to meet with product and service specialists.

The tool sends reminders and allows for cancellation or rescheduling, enabling Oriental to anticipate service demands to better allocate resources.

Through May 2018, Oriental customers have used the bank’s deployment of BookingBug to make more than 500 appointments on an average monthly basis, with initial studies showing wait times have dropped more than 50 percent, the bank stated.

Oriental’s BookingBug deployment is the latest in a series of digital channel solutions making access to the bank’s retail and commercial products and services quick and easy.

The effort, which began in 2013, has resulted in more customers, new loans, growing deposits and has differentiated Oriental’s value proposition. In less than a decade, the bank has become the third largest in Puerto Rico, up from ninth.

“Converting manual and paper processing to digital is transforming the banking industry,” said Debbie Sabater, SVP Retail Strategy of Oriental. “BookingBug has helped us handle high demand for our products and services while maintaining our classic, value-added personal touch with customers every step of the way.”

Oriental develops technology in-house or turns to best of breed providers such as BookingBug, an enterprise Time-as-a-Service platform used by some of the world’s largest banks, retailers and government agencies.