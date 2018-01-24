OurPowerPR solidarity brigades arrive to P.R. to help rebuild

The #OurPowerPR Solidarity Brigade launched by the Climate Justice Alliance, Organización Boricuá, UPROSE, Black Dirt Farm Collective, Greenpeace, Leap and 25 other partner organizations in the aftermath of Hurricane María, arrive in Puerto Rico this month with three new delegations and 45 people to support “Just Recovery and Rebuild” projects focused on food, labor and energy sovereignty led by grassroots groups in Puerto Rico.

The campaign, which began Oct. 11th in response to climate disasters of Hurricane Irma and María, provides a proactive vision, strong coordination and a regenerative economic and environmental approach to the crisis led by the Borinquen people.

“The organizations that work in this campaign are convinced that supporting the giant efforts made by grassroots organizations in Puerto Rico is the key to exit the crisis,” said Climate Justice Alliance Executive Director Angela Adrar.

“The strategy must be tied to a forceful action that allows us to be more resilient to the increasingly recurrent manifestations of climate change,” said Adrar.

The Puerto Rican people and the Caribbean diaspora are leading political pressure on the island and in the U.S. mainland to demand: Justice over the Jones Act; The end of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act; A robust just recovery federal aid package for the people of Puerto Rico; and support for brigades and donations to grassroots groups on the ground.

As part of the mission, the organizations began to plan strategic meetings last week. From Jan, 22-24 support is being given in Orocovis, led by Organización Boricuá, IDEBAJO in the south, Vieques (Finca Conciencia), and Humacao (CAM). From Jan. 22 to Feb. 3, the brigades will rebuild agroecological farms in Orocovis, Naranjito and Vieques.