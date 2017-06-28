Oversight Board holding 8th open meeting June 30

The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico confirmed Tuesday it will hold its eighth Open Meeting — and fourth to be held in Puerto Rico — in San Juan on June 30 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the Miramar Meeting Room of the Sheraton Puerto Rico hotel.

During the meeting the Oversight Board will be considering the following:

Approval of 4/28/2017 meeting minutes;

Report by Board chair;

Administrative matters;

Presentation, assessment and recommendations of the proposed budgets for the: Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority, Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; and,

Public Comment, Discussion and Certification of Budgets for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, GDB, PRHTA, PRASA, and PREPA.

The meeting will be open to the public and requires pre-registration by June 29, 2017 at 12 p.m. The pre-registration form, as well as the required security and attendance protocol is available at the Board’s website, which it will also use to live stream the meeting.