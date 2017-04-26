Oversight Board to hold 7th open meeting in NY Friday

The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico confirmed Tuesday it will hold its seventh public meeting in New York City on April 28, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the Auditorium, Level B of the Alexander Hamilton Federal Building located at One Bowling Green, New York, New York 10004.

During the meeting, the Oversight Board will be considering the certification of the fiscal plans of various covered instrumentalities of the government of Puerto Rico, among other matters.

The meeting will be open to the public and requires pre-registration by today at 5 p.m. The pre-registration form, as well as the required security and attendance protocol is available at the Board’s website, which will also be used to livestream the meeting.