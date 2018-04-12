Former Gov. García-Padilla to head Spanish law firm’s new Puerto Rico office

Former Puerto Rico Gov. Alejandro García-Padilla has been appointed partner and president of Spanish law firm Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo’s new practice on the island, which will begin operating today, the company’s Chair Javier Cremades said.

The firm will provide general legal services, especially in business and financial law, public law and institutional relations, and will initially have a team of five lawyers.

García-Padilla, an attorney since 1998, a supporter of the Commonwealth philosophy for Puerto Rico, boosted the island’s Hispanic identity and the relations of its government with Spain during his time as governor.

In March 2016, he hosted the seventh World Language Congress that was held in San Juan. In recognition of his work, the government of Spain granted him Spanish nationality.

After signing the agreement, García-Padilla emphasized that Puerto Rico is the natural gateway for investments from Spain and from all of Europe in the United States. Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo aims to encourage Puerto Rico to also expand its operations in Hispanic America, he said.