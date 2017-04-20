Parallel18 takes part in Smart Island World Congress

The executive director of startup accelerator Parallel18, Sebastián Vidal, has been invited to present the program as an example of innovation in islands during the first edition of the Smart Island World Congress (SIWC) on April 20-21 in Majorca, Spain.

Fira de Barcelona, the municipality of Calviá and the city of Majorca, with the support of the Balearic government, the World Bank, and UN-Habitat organize the event.

The objective of SIWC is to bring together representatives of state and municipal governments and business leaders to discuss new tools and services that respond to the special needs and characteristics of islands; including floating populations, supply chains, connectivity, mobility, and talent retention.

Vidal was invited to present Parallel18 at a round table about talent attraction and startups, in which they will discuss innovative strategies that are being implemented in different islands to establish favorable conditions for entrepreneurs and investors. The other initiatives represented are: Menorca Millenials, The Surf Office, Angel Island and ESADE Ban.

“We were very impressed by this conference because it is the first time that a global event focused on innovation recognizes the particular conditions and challenges that come with being an island,” Vidal said.

“It’s a very interesting opportunity to present the initiatives that are working in Puerto Rico and learn from the projects that are happening in other parts of the world. I’m sure we will find many convergences and possibilities for collaboration,” he added.

The SIWC program will revolve around four main themes: New Connectivity; Urban and Social Development; Talent and Economic Development; and the Islands of the Future. The conferences will address specific issues such as big data, sustainability in urban and tourist planning, smart mobility, education, startups, business models, architecture, and cultural heritage.