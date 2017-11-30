El San Juan Hotel to partially re-open earlier than anticipated

Following joint efforts between the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) and El San Juan Hotel, the property’s executives announced the hotel will partially reopen Dec. 4, earlier than originally anticipated.

The opening marks “another major milestone on the Island’s path to recovery and further evidence that Puerto Rico will be open for business by the holiday season,” hotel executives said.

Although its restoration is not complete, the hotel property is ready to offer accommodations and some of its facilities to visitors and organizations focused on relief and rebuild efforts across the island that was pummeled by back-to-back hurricanes in September.

For the Tourism Co. and Puerto Rico as a destination, this re-opening is another step toward recovery, and will contribute to the stabilization of airlift and maintain its multiplier impact on the labor market on the Island.

“Having an iconic property like El San Juan, with its tremendous history and stature on the Island, open its doors during its rebuild phase is proof that our tourism industry is quickly recovering and the pace of recovery is exceeding expectations. Working alongside our industry partners to accomplish these wins is what will allow us to rebuild a stronger, better destination,” said José Izquierdo, Tourism Co. executive director.

“In the wake of Hurricane María, Puerto Rico has shown tremendous strength and resilience; the El San Juan Hotel family is committed to restoring our beloved island in all its natural beauty and is working closely with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company to do so,” said Manny Corral, executive director of sales & marketing for El San Juan Hotel.

“Once our full restoration work is complete, we will re-open to the public grander than ever before,” he said.

The El San Juan Hotel had just undergone a significant make-over earlier this year, and chose the same companies that help restore the iconic property to its former splendor and has also added a select team of experts who have the required expertise to carry out a safe and effective post-hurricane restoration, hotel officials said.

“We’re confident El San Juan will offer an even more incredible experience than before once it fully reopens and in the meantime, it’s partial opening is instrumental to helping maintain local tourism jobs and opening up critical demand creating inventory for travelers,” said Izquierdo.