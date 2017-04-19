Pazos FBO rebranded as Jet Aviation San Juan

Jet Aviation and the San Juan-based Pazos FBO, located at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, recently signed an FBO management agreement to be managed by Jet Aviation and rebranded as Jet Aviation San Juan, company officials announced Tuesday.

“This enables us to continue to provide the very best in FBO and flight-management services to customers,” said Jet Aviation Group President Rob Smith. “The brand new San Juan-based FBO, with more than 20,000 square feet of space including expanding aircraft parking ramp with capacity for increased traffic and future additional hangar facilities, is the perfect fit for Jet Aviation to continue expanding our reach within the region.”

The newly branded Jet Aviation San Juan FBO is the only FBO in Puerto Rico with a full-service, onsite U.S. Customs and Border Protection terminal to facilitate convenient customs, immigration and agriculture processing of international flights.

It is considered one of the most convenient U.S. airports of entry in the Caribbean for South American and European flights connecting to the U.S mainland.

“We are pleased to be working with President Jose Maldonado and his team of 61 employees at the former Pazos FBO,” said Smith. “Together they have built an impressive operation that delivers excellent service to customers.”

Maldonado said he is delighted to partner with Jet Aviation.

“For decades, we have provided our clientele with premiere services, which are now enhanced by the company’s new state-of-the-art FBO installation,” he said.

“Adding Jet Aviation’s global strength, resources and management expertise is the perfect next step for us. Our longstanding success and recent expansion have been possible thanks to the hard work, loyalty and dedication of every member of the Pazos family,” Maldonado said.

The executive told this media outlet that Puerto Rico’s FBO serves as a direct access point between the island, the U.S. mainland, South America, the Caribbean and Europe. The partnership with Jet Aviation is expected to boost traffic.

“We’re confident that we’ll see growth of between 25 percent and 30 percent in a year,” he said, adding that Pazos experienced that same growth over the past two years on its own. Jet Aviation will expose Puerto Rico to its fleet of 300 jets that it either owns or operates, Maldonado added.

In addition to U.S. Customs processing, the new Jet Aviation San Juan FBO building features a pilot suite with a shower and snooze room; flight-planning workstations; executive passenger lounge; corporate meeting facilities; video conferencing; catering; re-fueling; and aircraft maintenance.

The San Juan location is the newest facility in Jet Aviation’s global FBO network and the 10th FBO in the Americas.