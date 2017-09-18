Nextgen Pharma’s cannabis cultivation bears fruit in PR

Puerto Rico’s medical cannabis industry continues to innovate in the development of new products and strains to meet the health conditions of authorized patients.

Puerto Rican pharmaceutical Nextgen Pharma, a pioneer in the island’s medical cannabis industry, has succeeded in harvesting a new crop of cannabis with the most potent cannabinoid concentrated THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) that exists in the local market, the company announced.

As part of the laboratory tests that are required on all medicinal cannabis products legally produced in Puerto Rico, this crop’s hybrid flower showed a 27 percent concentration of THC.

“This is a significant breakthrough for us. It is the result of the method and innovative farming techniques developed in our facilities by Puerto Rican professionals,” said Carmen Serrano, manager partner of Nextgen Pharma.

“From Toa Baja, we promote the development of pharmaceutical grade cannabis, and in the process we carry out research and development to produce innovative treatments,” she said.

The highest concentration of THC reached by other harvesters in regulated markets such as Colorado and California have not reached 26 percent, Nextgen executives said.

Hence, it is positive for Puerto Rico to achieve positive indicators on the quality and content of cannabis crops, less than a year after the start of regulated operations.In addition, it positions Nextgen Pharma as a global benchmark operation, the company said

Of all the cannabis components, THC is the best studied and most abundant in most varieties.

“It has multiple proven medicinal effects, such as an appetite stimulant and to reduce nausea and vomiting,” said Alberto Rivera-Sánchez, lecturer and medical cannabis industry.