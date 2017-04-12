Popular Auto announces alliance with Hyundai

Under the motto “buy your car with a single click,” Popular Auto announced an alliance with Hyundai of Puerto Rico to offer consumers the convenience of purchasing their new car from their cell phone, tablet or computer.

With the participation of 19 Hyundai dealers in Puerto Rico, Popular Auto Online Deals offers consumer financing deals that start at 2.99 percent for qualifying customers. The offer runs until May 7.

Following the success of the virtual luxury car sale held earlier this year, Popular Auto on Tuesday unveiled this second initiative of the program with Hyundai.

“The concept of Popular Auto Online Deals is a tool that not only provides accessibility to customers to see the vehicle they are interested in buying, but offers Popular’s digital page as a sales tool for dealers or distributors that are part of the agreement, offering additional traffic of customers to their businesses,” said Antolín Velasco, president of Popular Auto.

In addition to offering the customer the opportunity to select the dealership of their choice, from the ones that are part of the initiative, interested customers can access the inventory of the various models of the Korean car manufacturer through 360 degree photographs.

In addition, they will have the option to calculate the approximate monthly payment for the model selected, according to the financing rate.

Given the success of these initiatives and the incentives they represent for the brands that have been part of Popular Auto Online Deals, Popular will continue to design initiatives for the benefit of the consumer and the automotive industry, the bank said.