NY Fed President Dudley to visit PR & USVI March 6-7

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William C. Dudley will visit the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on March 6 and 7 to meet with leaders in the local nonprofit, government and business sectors.

The trip will primarily focus on understanding current economic conditions and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and María, the regulator said.

On March 6, Dudley will participate in a breakfast roundtable with nonprofit leaders on St. Thomas, followed by a tour of the Tutu neighborhood to understand rebuilding efforts.

Afterward, he will discuss the hurricanes’ impacts on the local economy with USVI Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp and will separately meet with business community leaders.

From there, Dudley will head to San Juan where he will hold a dinner discussion with small business service providers that offer capital assistance, workspace, mentorship support, and other services to developing firms across Puerto Rico.

During his time in San Juan, Dudley will also meet with local government officials.

On March 7, Dudley will give a presentation with New York Fed economists at an event hosted by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce. The presentation will focus on unfolding economic situation in Puerto Rico and they will take questions from the audience afterward.

After this, Dudley will discuss the island’s housing crisis with foreclosure prevention and legal service providers. The trip will conclude with a lunch discussion with the members of the Puerto Rico Bankers Association focused on developments in the banking sector.