Anheuser-Busch produces canned water for people affected by Hurricane María

More than two months after Hurricane María struck Puerto Rico, thousands of local residents remain without drinking water or electricity.

To relieve some of the hardships, brewer Anheuser-Busch and its local distributor, B. Fernandez & Hermanos, recently announced they will be delivering approximately 4,000 cases of emergency water to those affected, and who still do not have services available for consumption.

“In the midst of the situation that we are living, we decided to contribute to the welfare of our people,” said Ángel Vázquez, president of B. Fernández & Hermanos.

“For this reason, together with the Anheuser-Busch brand, we will be providing to different communities in need potable water, to make sure they have a top quality water to drink,” he said.

This initiative was born in the U.S. mainland, following the passage of Hurricane Harvey that devastated a large part of the country. Together with the Red Cross, beer production was stopped to turn all efforts to canning potable water, which complies with quality, production, packaging and storage requirements, the company confirmed.

The local effort began with distribution of water boxes in communities of Naguabo, Maunabo, and soon it will go to the center of the island to towns such as Comerío, Jayuya, San Sebastián, among others.