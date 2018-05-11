PR Wireless to unveil productivity solutions at CIO&IT Leadership summit

Written by Contributor // May 11, 2018 // In-Brief // No comments

PR Wireless — the parent company of Open Mobile and Sprint in Puerto Rico — will participate in today’s CIO & IT Leadership Conference, to present productivity solutions offered through its Sprint Business division.

The conference, which brings together professionals and lecturers from the information and telecommunications systems industry, will allow participants to learn about public and private sectors initiatives regarding the role of technology in Puerto Rico’s economic development.

Sprint will be sharing the full range of productivity solutions that are part of the company’s “IoT Factory,” aimed at supporting the management of the CIO’s office in the private sector, collaborating in an integrated way with the public sector in the creation of smart cities, and inserting Puerto Rico in the coming industrial revolution, PR Wireless CEO Juan Saca said.

“Businesses need new algorithms, ideas and use of the latest technology to support their growth and innovation plans,” Saca said.

“Sprint Business has been responsible for leading these developments with solutions that integrate Artificial Intelligence and multiple productivity tools, connecting organizations, people and places with the IoT and laying the foundations for all kinds of innovations; from connected cars to smart cities to personal security and/or assets and remote monitoring,” Saca said.

The company will have available demonstrations of the solutions with greater demand in the industry, which have already been successfully implemented by several sectors of different vertical industries on the island.