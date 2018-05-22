P.R.’s medical tourism sector prospering despite exodus, hurricanes

The 49 participants in Puerto Rico’s Medical Tourism program confirmed they see excellent opportunities that will result in an increase in patient visits, whether from the U.S. Virgin Islands, the U.S. mainland, or other countries that will benefit the local economy.

During a roundtable with Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy, a group of Medical Tourism certified service providers confirmed there are enough specialized physicians and right hospital conditions to receive this type of patient.

The 49 players in the Medical Tourism sector include hospitals, service providers, and clinics, among others.

Jorge L. Matta, Board chairman of the Puerto Rico Hospitals Association, said “the private hospitals that are part of the Medical Tourism Program, are prepared to continue receiving patients. Despite the emergency that we experienced due to the passage of Hurricanes Irma and María, these hospitals received patients from the Caribbean islands as well as from the United States [mainland,] before, during and after the emergency, offering up to now excellent service.”

Meanwhile, Víctor Ramos-Otero, president of the Puerto Rico School of Surgeons, said “we do have specialized doctors to assist this population of patients under the Medical Tourism Program, since their services are coordinated.”