Sprint provides 700+ devices, wireless service to displaced P.R. high schoolers in Orlando

Sprint is helping more than 700 high school students from Puerto Rico who were displaced after Hurricane María and are now enrolled in Orange County Public Schools.

Through Sprint’s 1Million Project, the students will receive free wireless devices and free service to complete online homework, tests and other assignments. Students began receiving devices at an event on Feb. 10 at Lake Nona High School in Orlando.

“Starting over in a new place and a new school would be a huge challenge for any student,” said Scott Howat, President of the Foundation for OCPS. “But when you consider that many of these kids lost absolutely everything, we recognized there was an even greater need to help them get a fresh start.”

“Because of Sprint’s 1Million Project we had an amazing opportunity to give them the tools and internet connectivity they will need to succeed in school,” he said.

Seventy percent of high school teachers assign homework to be completed online, yet more than 5 million families with kids do not have internet access at home. Sprint created the 1Million Project to help close this homework gap by providing 1 million free devices and wireless service to high school students who can’t complete their schoolwork at home because they lack internet access.

“Working with OCPS since we launched the 1Million Project with them last year has been such a positive experience that when the opportunity arose to expand the program, we jumped at the chance to help these very deserving students from Puerto Rico,” said Doug Michelman, president of Sprint’s 1Million Project.

“The Sprint Foundation has been honored to coordinate with Sprint’s regional teams and community organizations across the hurricane-impacted region to do what we can to help families get back on their feet,” Michelman said.

In addition to the devices for the Puerto Rican students, Sprint also provided 2,000 OCPS students with free devices and free wireless service during the 2017-2018 school year. Across the state of Florida more than 20,000 devices have been donated this year.