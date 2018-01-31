‘Made in Puerto Rico…The Store’ to use eMobilePOS tech solution

The “Made in Puerto Rico…The Store” that opened at Plaza Las Américas will feature local products, including local point-of-sale technology at check-out created by e-Nabler Corp.

The all-in-one eMobilePOS will be used to ring up purchases at the store, said Joel Vázquez, president of e-Nabler Corp.

“We’re very excited to be part of this project of the Puerto Rico Products Association, which in addition to making local products known, also integrates into its operation an advanced technological solution made by Puerto Rican programmers,” said Vázquez.

In addition to selling in “all-in-one” transactions devices, tablets or smartphones, eMobile POS offers a variety of resources for managing a business from anywhere and at any time. Among them: inventory management, purchase receipt via email, synchronization with business accounting program, sending offers to their customers, development of sales strategies and marketing among others.

“We will be collaborating with PR Products Association through demonstration workshops to maximize the advantages of this technology to increase their product sales,” Vázquez added.

“We chose the eMobilePOS system because it offers flexibility and agility of integration with the Accepta payment processing provider, which is also a Puerto Rican company. In fact, both companies are members of our [organization],”said Marilú Otero, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Products Association.

“It is also a technology used successfully outside of Puerto Rico, exemplifying in an excellent way in which Puerto Ricans can produce and export,” Otero said.