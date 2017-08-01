‘Hecho en Puerto Rico: La Tienda’ headed to Mayagüez

Following the success of the first two editions in San Juan last year, and to reach the population of the western area who have asked for the chance to visit a single location housing local products and services, the Puerto Rico Products Association will set up its “Hecho en Puerto Rico: La Tienda” concept at the Mayagüez Mall, on Sept. 14-24.

“The first two editions of ‘Hecho en Puerto Rico: La Tienda’ confirmed the need in Puerto Rico to have an accessible space to learn about and consume local products and services,” said Francisco J. Cabrero, president of the PRPA.

“This is the first time we take ‘La Tienda’ outside the metro area in response to all of those approaches to expand this initiative throughout Puerto Rico. We’re confident that this edition will be another very successful effort,” Cabrero said.

“Hecho en Puerto Rico: La Tienda” at the Mayagüez Mall, will occupy 4,700 square feet of retail space, and will feature more than 100 products and services ranging from food and drink, personal care, home and construction, among others. The pop-up’s hours will abide by the mall’s operating schedule: from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and Sunday until 7 p.m.

“‘La Tienda’ is the most ambitious project we have worked on the at the PRPA and the results have been amazing, not only for consumers but for our partners who have an opportunity to showcase their products and services and promote this industry and, above all, the local economy,” said Marilú Otero, executive vice president of the PRPA.

“La Tienda” will return to Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey during the upcoming holiday season. The dates for this edition will be offered soon, the trade group’s officials said.