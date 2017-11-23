Puerto Rican shoe store Novus invests $500K to open 1st store in Orlando

Puerto Rican shoe store chain Novus recently opened its first store in Orlando, Florida, located at the central atrium of the Florida Mall, one of the most visited shopping centers in that city, parent company Grupo Novus Inc. confirmed.

The 2,081 square-foot store marks the local chain’s expansion into the U.S. mainland, for which it invested $500,000 and generates 15 jobs. Grupo Novus Inc. is already evaluating more openings in Miami and Orlando, this media outlet confirmed.

“The store evokes the energy of fashion taking into account the needs of customers with current trends in design and decoration,” said Sandra Castellón, Grupo Novus marketing director.

“It displays the modernism that characterizes Novus using variety of materials and colors such as wood, polished metal, and the company’s distinctive shade of red. In addition, using new technology in the storefront, Novus presents a billboard-type OLED screen where it projects stylish advertising campaign with inspirational styles,” Castellón said.

Novus Inc. was founded in 1973 with its first store. Novus and then grew to 65 stores between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and is now expanding its concept to the U.S. mainland, where it hopes to succeed with “not only among Puerto Ricans but among tourists and fashion shoe lovers in Orlando.”

“We are extremely happy to be opening in Orlando where a large number of Puerto Rican followers of our brand have emigrated to,” Castellón said. “We are also betting on growing into different markets that are similar to our preferences and likings.”

Castellón confirmed the retailer’s Puerto Rico operations are “extremely active,” despite the challenges many businesses are facing in the wake of the destruction Hurricane María left behind.