Puerto Rico Farm Credit to offer limited schedule

Puerto Rico Farm Credit is reopening its office and services to all its clients in Puerto Rico, following Hurricane María’s path through Puerto Rico, Ricardo Fernández, president, said.

As a result of the loss of electrical power, the office will provide services during a limited schedule from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday to support and serve its customers.

“First and foremost, as we face the current emergency, our priority is the safety of our employees, clients and their families,” he said.

“We request that our clients contact their credit officers on their mobile phones as our telephone system is not operating at present,” Fernández said.

“It is vital that all clients contact their individual relationship officers to better understand each particular case and assess potential assistance and solutions for our clients,” added Fernández.

“Our agriculture has received a significant impact after the hurricane, but we are a hard working country that has always faced adversity with much courage and determination. Puerto Rico Farm Credit extends its solidarity with our farmers and our island,” the executive said.

“In the past 95 years, we have been partners in Puerto Rico’s agricultural development, and we are here to continue supporting all our clients as we overcome this situation,” he concluded.

For more information, please access Puerto Rico Farm Credit: www.prfarmcredit.com or via Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/Puerto-Rico-Farm-Credit