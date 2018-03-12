P.R.’s Camarero Racetrack signs long-term contract with Sportech Racing and Digital

Sportech Racing and Digital, a division of Sportech PLC based in New Haven, CT, has entered into a new long-term contract with Puerto Rico’s Camarero Racetrack for totalizator services and web and mobile pari-mutuel betting platforms.

Under the new ten-year contract, Sportech will continue to provide pari-mutuel betting technologies and services to Camarero Racetrack and its online betting channels with Sportech’s Quantum System pari-mutuel betting software and local operational services. A totalizator is a device showing the number and amount of bets staked on a race, to facilitate the division of the total among those backing the winner.

Sportech will also upgrade Camarero’s existing website to its latest-generation G4 wagering website platform, offering online players a new feature-rich betting experience and offering Camarero new tools for engaging with their customers.

Sportech will also deploy the Digital Link app for mobile betting, offering an optimized betting experience to consumers who wish to use their own smart phone or tablet to wager conveniently and securely.

Finally, Camarero will now have the capability to offer fixed-odds simulated racing through both land-based and digital channels with Sportech’s Virtual Racing.