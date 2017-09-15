Google raises $2M in 24 hrs. for Hurricane Irma relief

Internet giant Google raised $2 million in less than 24 hours to help victims of Hurricane Irma, which tore through the Caribbean last week, leaving a trail of destruction and thousands of affected people who need urgent help.

Through its philanthropic arm, Google.org, the company called on the public to make a donation, which it pledged to match to reach the $2 million total.

The money will be used to open shelters, provide medical assistance, distribute food and meet the basic needs of people and communities affected by Irma, Google said.

Two-thirds of the donations will go to the Caribbean islands — the most affected by this situation — and one-third to Florida.

They will be channeled directly to Network for Good, which in turn will distribute it equally between Catholic Relief Services, UNICEF and the American Red Cross.

The first two organizations focus on Caribbean countries such as the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, San Martin, and the British Virgin Islands, among other countries.

For its part, the American Red Cross will take action, to be determined according to the evaluation of the most affected areas, in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Google.org will be responsible for covering all processing costs, so 100 percent of the donations will go to where they are most needed, the company said.