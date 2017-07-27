Aireko receives nods from engineers for 2 projects in PR

Construction and building-maintenance group Aireko recently received recognition for its “innovation, creativity, and compliance” on two projects developed for two manufacturing plants in Puerto Rico.

During its annual convention, the College of Engineers & Land Surveyors of Puerto Rico bestowed its “2016 Outstanding Projects” award to Aireko’s Honeywell Aerospace Electromagnetic Compatibility and Environmental Test Laboratory and the General Electric Circuit Breaker & Center of Excellence projects.

“These recognitions validate the knowledge, commitment and compliance of Aireko’s employees who participated in both projects,” said Waldemar E. Toro, partner and president of Aireko Industrial and Electrical Construction, who accepted the awards on behalf of the company.

“Working on projects as specialized as these reinforces the ability of Puerto Rican companies to develop world-class projects,” he said.

The Honeywell Aerospace’s Environmental Testing Laboratory received the “Institute of Mechanical Engineers” and the “Institute of Land Surveyors Outstanding Project” awards. This laboratory, located at Las Americas Technology Park in Moca, develops environmental tests and electromagnetic compatibility, while reinforcing Honeywell Aerospace’s main capabilities in the field of aerospace science and global defense.

The partners in the design and inspection of the work, as well as the client, were the local companies’ CMA Architects & Engineers LLP (design) and Caribbean Project Management (project inspection and management), and the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Electrical Engineers selected the General Electric job as an outstanding project, which consists of several facilities located on five lots of the Zeno Gandía Industrial Park in Arecib. It was developed to obtain all LEED certifications.

The team that worked on the project included: PRIDCO; local design company Unipro Architects-Engineers, LLP; Rafael Castro-Montes from Oca Arquitectos, which was in charge of project management; and BR&A PSC, as project inspector.