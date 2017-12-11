Central Recovery and Reconstruction Office launches RFPs

The Central Recovery and Reconstruction Office (CRRO) has been formally established under the umbrella of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority, and over the weekend announced a series of requests for proposals to establish policies and procedures of the new office.

The CCRO was created in late November to carry out the recovery and reconstruction efforts in Puerto Rico, following the passage of hurricanes Irma and María.

The CCRO’s purpose is to identify, procure and manage all state, federal and/or private resources available to government entities for Puerto Rico’s recovery; coordinate and channel all government efforts and activities related to recovery; finance, execute or spur works and projects related to infrastructure recovery; and advise the governor of Puerto Rico and provide assistance and technical advice to other government entities regarding any matter relating to recovery.

“Puerto Rico’s reconstruction after the passage of hurricanes Irma and María requires channeling and proper management of all federal, state and private sector funds,” P3 Authority Executive Director Omar Marrero said.

“Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s commitment is for the island to recovery quickly, but also in a responsible and efficient way. This office is obliged to enact transparency and avoid inefficiencies in all processes involving recovery efforts that have already been effectively carried out and those yet to be done,” said Marrero.

As part of its mission, the CCRO has put out four RFPs:

Project Formulation : The agency will be hiring a firm or qualified team to provide expertise in project formulation and prioritization. It will also assist with the administration and enforcement of federal agency requirements to develop proposals for mitigation and to minimize future impacts of potential disasters.

: The agency will be hiring a firm or qualified team to provide expertise in project formulation and prioritization. It will also assist with the administration and enforcement of federal agency requirements to develop proposals for mitigation and to minimize future impacts of potential disasters. Grant Claim Review : Seeks to identify companies with experience in establishing and reviewing the processes necessary to assess federal funds refund applications related to the recovery efforts and with compliance requirements of the various federal programs.

: Seeks to identify companies with experience in establishing and reviewing the processes necessary to assess federal funds refund applications related to the recovery efforts and with compliance requirements of the various federal programs. Strategic and Compliance Management Services : Seeks experienced firms in strategic planning for the long, medium and short term to develop the coordination between federal and state agencies in managing federal funds related to recovery activities on the island.

: Seeks experienced firms in strategic planning for the long, medium and short term to develop the coordination between federal and state agencies in managing federal funds related to recovery activities on the island. Data Management: Seeks applicants with experience in handling all elements of confidential data and information associated with disaster recovery programs after a hurricane or natural disaster, along with federal funds management. In addition, the firm will be responsible for managing all data elements to ensure transparency in the recovery process.

For more information about the RFP process, you visit www.p3.pr.gov.