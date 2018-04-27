P3 Summit to focus on P.R.’s ‘recovery, reconstruction and resiliency’

The Puerto Rico Public Private Partnership Authority will host the second annual P3 Summit on June 18-19 under the theme of “P3: Cornerstone of Puerto Rico’s Recovery,” agency Executive Director Omar Marrero confirmed.

The event will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“New business opportunities will be presented in this conference and how the P3 can be the key to achieve Puerto Rico’s recovery after the passage of Hurricanes Irma and María,” he said.

“We will discuss recovery issues, with a particular focus on infrastructure sectors such as transportation and energy. In addition, we will explain the current status of various P3 initiatives that were presented during the conference that took place in 2017,” he added.

This year, the P3 Conference will have the special participation of the President and of the Canadian Council of Public-Private Partnerships, Mark Romoff, as keynote speaker.

The CCPPP was established in 1993 and has given it an approach to promote innovative projects for the development of infrastructure and the provision of services through P3’s at all levels of government.

Romoff is responsible for promoting P3’s at all levels of government in Canada, a country that is considered the most advanced in the world in terms of these types of transactions, having achieved 274 P3s that have represented more than $125 billion in investment over 25 years. It is estimated that on average, P3’s contribute $14 billion annually to Canada’s economic activity.

“Romoff, who travels to Puerto Rico for the first time, will share his experiences and knowledge on the subject of public-private partnerships, and we’re sure that it will be of great benefit among the attendees, to achieve successful alliances for the benefit of our island’s economic development,” said Marrero.

Some of the specific topics that will be discussed during the two-day conference include: an update on Puerto Rico’s fiscal and economic plans, benefits of investing in Puerto Rico, business opportunities in the P3 field, future plans for United States mainland infrastructure and its relationship with Puerto Rico, business opportunities stemming from unsolicited proposals, success stories from other jurisdictions and how Puerto Rico can learn from them, among others.

To sign up and learn more, visit the event’s website.