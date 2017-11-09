Wash. Redskins’ Norman launches kid-centric campaign

Josh Norman and his Starz 24 foundation, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, are spearheading a campaign to benefit the thousands of youth impacted by Hurricane María in Puerto Rico.

The two-week initiative will be activated with Norman’s personal commitment of $50,000 and seeks to raise an additional $200,000. Norman is calling on the sports community, caring corporations, foundations, philanthropists and entrepreneurs to invest in the children of Puerto Rico.

Joining the campaign is one of the nation’s oldest and largest advocates for children, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with the leading advocate for our nation’s young people, in alerting our entire nation to the critical needs of the 3.4 million people affected by Hurricane María,” said Norman.

“Their staff are serving children throughout Puerto Rico with critical services, supplies, food and other forms of support. Some of the clubs that have survived the devastation are housing desperately sick children who have nowhere else to go,” he said.

For more information about the campaign and to donate, visit starz24.org and bgca.org/puertorico.

The mission of Norman’s Starz24 Foundation is to provide enrichment through community events and youth programs. With an emphasis on fitness and teamwork, Starz24 challenges youth to participate and excel in areas that help develop strong interpersonal skills, and an awareness of the world around them.